Showers, storms move into SE Michigan bringing heavy downpours, strong winds

Showers and storms continue to move through southeast Michigan Sunday afternoon, giving way to heavy downpours and some gusty winds.

On top of that, lightning and thunder is embedded in a few. These storms are not the last of them either, as more return on Monday.

The storm threat should weaken this evening and overnight, but a few showers may be around from time to time. Temperatures overnight drop into the lower to middle 70s.

Next week

Showers and storms return Monday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. A few showers may be around in the morning as well, but the bigger impacts will be felt when the stronger storms arrive during the second half of the day. While the severe threat isn’t very high, strong winds will be possible along with some flooding due to heavy downpours.

It’s also going to be hot and humid on Monday as highs will be in the middle-to-upper 80s, but heat index values will be in the middle, perhaps upper 90s. Relief from the heat and humidity comes Tuesday as dry air moves and sticks around for the rest of the work week.

There is the chance for an early morning shower Tuesday, but most, if not all of the day, should be dry. A weak front that comes through early Thursday also reintroduces the slight chance for a shower or two, but those chances look fairly slim.

