Tracking scattered showers throughout the weekend in Metro Detroit

Most of the forecast models do not agree with the rainfall we are looking at this weekend. As of right now, we will start the day with filtered sunshine. We will see an increase in clouds as we had through the late morning into the afternoon and evening hours. Expect some scattered rain showers to develop Saturday afternoon and into Saturday evening. Nothing to cancel your plans on. Just keep that umbrella handy just in case. High temperatures are making its way into the upper 70s.

As we work into the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will keep the chance of some scattered showers in the forecast, but cloud cover will remain for most of the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies with those scattered showers and high temperatures running about 10° below average in the lower 70s for the end of the weekend on Sunday.

As a cold front moves through the region late Sunday night and early on Monday morning, we will keep a little bit of cloud cover in the forecast as we have throughout the day on Monday. High temperatures remain just a few degrees below average, heading for the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by Monday afternoon.

Ad

We will keep the dry weather in the forecast for the majority of the week ahead, with high temperatures also remaining in the upper 70s on Monday and into the lower 80s Tuesday through the end of the week on Friday.

Looking ahead beyond the seven-day forecast, we will see a return to above-normal temperatures as we head towards the end of the month, after the near or slightly below average temperatures heading our way over the next week.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.