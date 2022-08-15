Here’s when isolated showers could interrupt these hot temperatures in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – If it felt a bit warmer to you Monday, that’s because it was by about 10 degrees. We topped out the weekend in the low 70s and started the work week in the low 80s.

The average high temp for Monday (Aug. 15) is 82, which is right on track with where highs will be the next few days before going above normal by Thursday into the weekend.

A northeasterly wind off Lake Huron brings us those puffy cumulus clouds Monday afternoon.

Those will scour out a bit overnight, leaving us with mostly clear skies and lows in the low 60s.

Tuesday

A weak upper-level disturbance brings us a chance for an isolated shower Tuesday afternoon. But don’t count on rain in your backyard, as most of the area will stay dry.

Wednesday

Slightly better chance for a shower Wednesday though not by much. The best chance for rain comes this weekend with some heat and humidity and a bit more instability. Still way too early for timing so keep checking back.

