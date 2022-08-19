Here’s when rain chances could interrupt these hot, humid temperatures in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It’s been another nice Friday across the region, with plenty of sunshine and a little cloud cover. We’ve also seen more heat and humidity as we work throughout the day, and we’ll keep the dry weather into the forecast overnight tonight. Partly cloudy skies can be expected, with overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s.

Saturday

As we work into the weekend, we bring our next chance of showers and thunderstorms into the region. We start off Saturday with a mixture of sunshine and clouds before chances for showers and thunderstorms rolling through the afternoon and into the evening.

Some of those storms could be strong to possibly severe; we are under a marginal risk for severe weather for most of Southeastern Michigan. Damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall will be the primary threats with thunderstorms from Saturday afternoon and into Saturday evening. If you have any plans outdoors as we work throughout the weekend, with the Almeda Fair and the Dream Cruise happening as well, you’ll want to keep an eye to the sky as we had throughout Saturday afternoon and into Saturday evening with those chances of showers and thunderstorms increasing.

Sunday

High temperatures heading into Saturday afternoon will make it into the middle 80s before we go below average into the upper 70s for daytime high temperatures for the end of the weekend on Sunday; That comes with continued chances for showers and thunderstorms on and off throughout the day, with plenty of cloud cover to go with it.

Next week

We’ll keep the chance of a few rain showers into the forecast mainly throughout the morning hours on Monday, with high temperatures rebounding and lower 80s by Monday afternoon as we begin to dry things out.

Mid-week forecast

Then dry weather sticks around as we head into the middle of next week, and high temperature is rebounding into the mid to upper 80s by the time we get to Thursday.

