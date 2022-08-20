Thunderstorm chances continue into the end of the weekend for Metro Detroit

After we started off the day with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, most everyone has seen showers and thunderstorms as we’ve worked through the afternoon, and we will keep the chances of showers and thunderstorms into the forecast as we head into the evening and overnight hours tonight. Overnight lows remaining a little humid, we will drop into the middle 60s heading into Sunday morning.

An area of low pressure well off to the west, in combination with a cold front is what is sparking our chances for showers and thunderstorms through our Saturday, and will continue to do so as we end the weekend on Sunday.

With that low pressure center continuing to move across the region, we will keep the chance of showers and thunderstorms into the forecast for the second half of the weekend on Sunday. High temperature is going below average as we only make it into the upper 70s by Sunday afternoon.

As that low continues to move off to the east, we will keep the chance of a few showers into the forecast mainly on Monday morning, before we break into a filtered sunshine. Latest indications are that we will see the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms in between the sunshine as we work into Monday afternoon and Monday evening. High temperatures rebounding into the low 80s by Monday afternoon.

Dryer weather works in for the middle of next week, expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds Tuesday, with more sunshine than anything else on Wednesday. High temperatures heading into the low to mid 80s as we work toward the middle of next week.

Another chance of showers and thunderstorms moves into the region for the end of the week on Friday, but it should not be a washout by any means. Drier weather with a mixture of sunshine and clouds moves into the region for the first part of next weekend.

7-DAY FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers, primarily in the morning. Mixture of sunshine and clouds in the afternoon, a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies, a chance of showers and thunderstorms

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies.