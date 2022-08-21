More showers, thunderstorms in Metro Detroit this weekend

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continued through most of Southeastern Michigan overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning, and if you have any plans outdoors, you will want to keep the umbrella handy for the end of the weekend.

The showers and thunderstorms are thanks to an area of low pressure and a cold front moving through the region. While we are not anticipating any strong to severe thunderstorms throughout our Sunday, we will have plenty of moisture around the region before the front moves through to continue the potential for some heavy rainfall/heavy downpours with the showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures are going below average as we only make it into the upper 70s by Sunday afternoon.

As that low continues to move off to the east, we will keep the chance of a few showers into the forecast mainly on Monday morning, before we break into a filtered sunshine by the afternoon. The latest forecast models also indicate a chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by the time we get to Monday afternoon, but by no means will it be a washout. High temperatures rebounding into the low 80s by Monday afternoon.

Drier weather works in to the region for the middle of next week thanks to an area of high pressure building into the region, expect a plenty of sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday before a little more cloud cover heads our way by Thursday. High temperatures heading into the low to mid 80s as we work toward the middle of next week.

Another system moves into the region as we work into the end of the week on Friday. We will keep a chance of showers and thunderstorms into the forecast by Friday afternoon before more dry weather moves into the region for the first part of next weekend on Saturday.

METRO DETROIT 7 DAY FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could have heavy downpours.

MONDAY: Morning clouds give way to afternoon mixture of sunshine and clouds. A few showers in the morning before a few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies, a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies.