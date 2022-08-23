71º

Heat, humidity returning for Metro Detroit

Tuesday highs in low 80s; Wednesday highs in upper 80s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

DETROIT – Looks like a slight warm up ahead for metro Detroit. Tuesday will bring party cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday

Things heat up just a touch on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday night into early Thursday morning looks to be our best shot at a few showers.

