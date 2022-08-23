Here’s when showers could interrupt these hot, humid temperatures in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – It looks like a slight warm-up ahead for Metro Detroit; Tuesday will bring partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday

Things heat up just a touch on Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday

Wednesday night into early Thursday morning looks to be our best shot at a few showers.

