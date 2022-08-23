78º

Here’s when showers could interrupt these hot, humid temperatures in Metro Detroit

Wednesday, Thursday highs in upper 80s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

DETROIT – It looks like a slight warm-up ahead for Metro Detroit; Tuesday will bring partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday

Things heat up just a touch on Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday

Wednesday night into early Thursday morning looks to be our best shot at a few showers.

