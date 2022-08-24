Metro Detroit weather: Quiet before the rain returns

DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning! It’s a spectacular start with dry air in charge reducing the threat for widespread fog around Metro Detroit yet we are seeing patchy fog in the usual spots this morning. Temperatures are very pleasant and comfortable in the low 60s with a few rural suburbs dipping down into the upper 50s briefly under mostly clear skies. Get up and stretch, it’s going to be a beautiful day whether you have school, work, or a little bit of Summer to enjoy.

Sunrise 6:50 a.m.

All is quiet on the Michigan front during the morning and early afternoon as highs land between 84 and 87 degrees with another day of manageable mugginess and light winds NW/SW 5-10mph. There will be a weak disturbance moving over Central and Northern Lower Michigan bringing a few scattered showers north of I-69 into the Saginaw Bay by mid to late afternoon today. Most of us won’t get any showers but if you are driving north later today, you might run into a little rain and an isolated rumble of thunder in the late afternoon and evening.

Sunset is at 8:20 p.m.

Thursday brings a better chance of rain to Metro Detroit, and it may be perfectly timed. That means we should get through most of the day on the dry side with partly cloudy skies becoming partly sunny as highs settle in the lower to middle 80s. There is a small chance for a few rain and isolated thundershowers after 3-4 p.m. but it looks like a much better bet Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Some morning rain showers cannot be ruled out on Friday before we gradually get back into calmer skies and dryer weather. Skies will go from mostly cloudy in the morning to partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Clearing out late in the day Friday sets us up for a nice start to the weekend here in Metro Detroit.

The weekend ahead will be glorious weather wise and it’s the last weekend of August, 2022. We will see a nice blend of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to middle 80s and less muggy than what is coming on Sunday. Sunday will bring a shot at 90 degrees if we can hang on to the sunshine throughout the afternoon. Temps and humidity take a big bump and we will likely see some puffy cumulus clouds forming with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Monday brings another decent shot at showers to SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario so stay tuned.

