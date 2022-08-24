Showers possible this week in Metro Detroit -- here’s when you can expect them

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A few showers north of I-69 will wind down after sunset on Wednesday. Otherwise, skies will become mostly clear overnight with temps in the low 60s.

Thursday

On Thursday, clouds increase ahead of a fairly weak cold front that will sweep through the area. The best chance for heavier showers will remain north of I-69 in the afternoon and evening. But that doesn’t mean we won’t see a few showers and storms pop up here in Metro Detroit, especially in the late evening hours and overnight. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday

The cold front puts our temps closer to normal both Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low 80s. Humidity will also be low into the first half of the weekend.

Weekend forecast

Saturday and Sunday look sunny and dry. But Sunday’s highs rise back into the upper 80s, and with the humidity, it will feel more like the 90s! Monday is our best chance at widespread rain.

