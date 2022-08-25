Tracking rain and showers ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Mostly Cloudy skies Thursday evening with a slight chance of a few showers; the best chance at rain will be north of M-59, but we can’t completely rule out an isolated shower elsewhere.

Friday

Clouds in the morning scour out a bit in the afternoon, making way for at least a little late-day sunshine. We will keep a very low chance of a shower early in the morning, but most areas once again stay dry. Cooler and less humid Friday with highs in the low 80s.

Weekend forecast

Saturday and Sunday look sunny and dry. But Sunday’s highs rise back into the upper 80s, and with the humidity, it will feel more like the 90s. Monday is our best chance at widespread rain and possibly a few storms.

