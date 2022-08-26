Here’s when rain chances could interrupt these hot, humid temperatures in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – As promised, the clouds have started to part allowing sunshine to kick off our weekend here in Metro Detroit. Skies will continue to clear overnight with a low of 60.

Weekend forecast

It can’t get much better than this weekend’s forecast!

Saturday will be absolutely gorgeous, with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Partly cloudy Sunday as highs rises back into the upper 80s, with a touch of humidity.

Next week

But the real muggy weather hits on Monday with the heat index in the 90s. Chance of storms returning on Monday, possibly lingering into Tuesday morning.

