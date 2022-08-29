86º

Here’s a list of severe weather alerts in effect for counties in Southeast Michigan

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for all of Southeast Michigan

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

The Michigan weather radar on Aug. 29, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A line of severe storms is moving through Southeast Michigan on Monday evening.

Here is a list of active weather alerts for the region:

  • Severe thunderstorm warning until 6:15 p.m. Monday: Livingston and Washtenaw counties.
  • Severe thunderstorm warning until 6:30 p.m. Monday: Genesee and Lapeer counties.
  • Severe thunderstorm warning until 6:45 p.m. Monday: Lenawee and Monroe counties.
  • Severe thunderstorm warning until 7 p.m. Monday: Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.
  • Severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Monday: Geneee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanliac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

