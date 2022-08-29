Here’s a list of severe weather alerts in effect for counties in Southeast Michigan

DETROIT – A line of severe storms is moving through Southeast Michigan on Monday evening.
Here is a list of active weather alerts for the region:
- Severe thunderstorm warning until 6:15 p.m. Monday: Livingston and Washtenaw counties.
- Severe thunderstorm warning until 6:30 p.m. Monday: Genesee and Lapeer counties.
- Severe thunderstorm warning until 6:45 p.m. Monday: Lenawee and Monroe counties.
- Severe thunderstorm warning until 7 p.m. Monday: Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.
- Severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Monday: Geneee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanliac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.