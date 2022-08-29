Power outages in SE Michigan: DTE Energy reports thousands in the dark

FILE - A worker works on the power lines in Annapolis, Md., on Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

DETROIT – Severe weather is moving through Southeast Michigan on Monday afternoon, with some scattered power outages being reported in the area.

As of 5:45 p.m. on Monday, more than 9,000 were without power according to DTE Energy. More than 152,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power in West and Mid-Michigan.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

Safety tips during a storm