Severe weather risk increases for Metro Detroit today: When and what to expect

The chance for severe weather is increasing in Metro Detroit for Monday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded Metro Detroit from a “Marginal” risk to a “Slight” risk for severe storms on Monday, the 2nd highest of five levels.

Here’s what 4Warn Weather meteorologist Brandon Roux is forecasting:

A line of storms will be most likely after 4 p.m. today, moving in a line from west to east. These storms will produce some heavy downpours in no time, so watch out for pooling and ponding as we slow it down for the evening drive.

A few storms also could produce gusty winds over 50 mph, which is capable of creating some damage. And there’s the deadly threat of lightning later this afternoon into the early evening.

There is a chance that the storm line slows down and delivers these storms later in the evening and overnight. We must be on guard for some storms late tonight and early Tuesday, but the storms tend to lose much of their severe strength without the heat of the day.

Showers and storms will be possible through about 7 a.m. Tuesday before we start to see much different weather moving. Tomorrow, we’ll see some sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Winds will move WSW at 7-17 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph at times.