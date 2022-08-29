Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of SE Michigan -- What to know

DETROIT – Showers and storms are expected to move through later this afternoon and evening and could be strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of southeast Michigan under a slight risk for severe weather, level 2 of 5 on their scale. A line of showers and storms will be moving in from the west closer to 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. this evening and could pack quite a punch.

Strong damaging winds will be our biggest concern as these storms move through. Winds could exceed 60mph, leaving open the potential of storm damage and power outages. The strongest of the storms should be through by 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. this evening, but that may not be the end of it all.

High-resolution models also develop another cluster of showers and storms shortly after midnight, but this second batch has a bit of a question mark around it.

The first line of showers and storms is anticipated to be strong and is expected to steal a lot of the juice within the atmosphere that helps fuel these showers and storms. With that, the second batch won’t have as much to work with.

Tuesday

So while we are expecting another round, the second batch won’t be as strong. Still, though, showers and a few storms can be expected for parts of the night and into the morning hours of Tuesday.

Following the morning rain Tuesday, we look to dry out in the afternoon. At least most of us do. Behind this front, a few spotty showers will try to fire off, mainly in the north zone during the afternoon. These will only affect a few as they will be few and far between, but there will be a couple out there to keep an eye on. After starting in the upper 60s Tuesday morning, we climb into the lower 80s for highs in the afternoon.

Wednesday

A more pleasant stretch returns for the rest of the work-week starting Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s through Friday, with more sunshine on tap. This is before more heat builds in for the weekend as highs return to the middle to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

