Here’s how long showers will continue for Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A few spotty showers continue to fall Tuesday afternoon, but those won’t be around for long. After that, our attention turns to the weekend when rain chances are rising, along with the heat and humidity.

Mid-week forecast

Any rain out there this afternoon and early evening will be very spotty in nature, as most areas look to stay on the dry side. Skies clear out after sunset, then temperatures drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s by daybreak Wednesday.

The next few days look and feel great. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. The humidity will also be low as well, making it feel very nice. That changes, though, this weekend as humidity returns, along with some rain.

Weekend forecast

Long-range models are upping the ante for rain this weekend as they appear to show better chances later Saturday and early Sunday. That said, it still looks like most of the daylight hours this weekend will be dry.

Another thing we will have to contend with this weekend is the rise in humidity, especially Saturday. Highs that day will be in the upper 80s, but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like the lower 90s.

