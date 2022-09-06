Here’s when showers could interrupt these hot, humid temperatures in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Just because the kids went back to school doesn’t mean summer is over just yet. Skies will continue to clear until sunset Tuesday at 7:59 pm.

Speaking of daylight hours, we are now getting less than 13 hours of daylight each day. We will continue to lose a minute or so every day until the winter solstice arrives on Dec. 21.

Wednesday

A nice, comfortable morning Wednesday with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s at the bus stop. Much more in the way of sunshine Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s to right around 80. A little warmer on Thursday and Friday with highs closer to the mid-80s. Dry through the end of the week.

Weekend Forecast

Some tweaking may be needed as we head towards the weekend. But as of now, Saturday looks good with increasing clouds but is dry until late in the day. Arrival of the next batch of showers and storms looks to begin late evening or overnight Saturday and continue the chance through Tuesday. A lot of variables with this next weather event, so I will continue watching the models to pinpoint timing—highs Saturday around 84 degrees, but turning cooler next week.

