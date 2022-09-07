Here’s what to expect ahead of weekend in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – We are officially over the hump, and it’s time to start planning for the weekend. Saturday is looking like the better day for outdoor plans. More on that in a moment, but first, let’s talk about the heat.

Thursday

Waking up Thursday to temps in the upper 50s. Low humidity and very pleasant for your morning walk. By the afternoon, sunshine warms us up to a high of around 82. Our normal high is now 77.

Weekend forecast

Even warmer Friday with dry conditions and highs in the mid-80s; Some tweaking may be needed as we head towards the weekend. But as of now, Saturday looks good with increasing clouds but is dry until late in the day.

Next week forecast

Arrival of the next batch of showers and storms looks to begin late evening or overnight Saturday and continue the chance through Tuesday. Many variables with this next weather event will need to continue watching the models and pinpoint timing over the next 48 hours—highs Saturday around 85 degrees, but turning cooler next week.

