Tracking isolated rain ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect

DETROIT – Slight change to the weekend forecast as computer models are now bringing in a chance of an isolated shower a bit earlier than previous models predicted. Although most of the area stays dry, there is a chance for a spotty shower or two as early as Saturday afternoon. Nothing to change your plans over as of now.

Friday Night

A perfect evening for high school football!

Sun in your eyes to start the game with temps in the upper 70s. But the cooling off begins once the sun goes down just before 8 p.m. But at the end of the game, temps will be in the upper 60s.

Weekend forecast

We will be feeling the heat on Saturday as high temperatures climb back into the low 80s with a touch more humidity. High-resolution models are now becoming more consistent in bringing in a chance for a few afternoon showers Saturday. However, most areas stay dry.

Then on Sunday, more in the way of cloud cover but some filtered sunshine to start the day. Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms are expected Sunday late afternoon and evening. Highs Sunday are in the upper 70s.

Speaking of rain, we could use some here in Metro Detroit. So far this year, our precipitation total is 18.40, ″which is about a 6″ deficit.

Our average amount of precipitation by now should be 24.65″. So even though no one wants rain on a weekend, our lawns could sure benefit.

