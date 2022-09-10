Rain headed for Metro Detroit with a few storms for the end of the weekend

After a dry start to the weekend, we bring rain showers into the forecast for the end of the weekend

As advertised for the last few days, we are tracking a few scattered showers across the region as we’ve worked into this afternoon. We will keep the chance of showers into the forecast as we work into this evening before the showers wind down. These showers will be the “splash and dash” type, so not a washout, just keep the umbrella handy.

Expect an increase in clouds as we work into Saturday night overnight into early on Sunday morning. We will remain dry overnight. Overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s for just about everyone.

Working toward the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will see more cloud cover sticking around the region. We will also bring in the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. This is as a cold front works into the region. High temperatures remaining into the upper 70s thanks to the cloud cover and scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. We will need to keep an eye on the radar as we head into the afternoon as well, there are a few indications that we could see a few stronger thunderstorms, but as of right now no widespread severe weather is anticipated.

Ad

With that cold front rolling into the region, an area of low pressure will also move into the region, and slowly move off to the east as we head into early next week. It’s what we call a cut off low pressure center as it is “cut off” from the mean flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere, and it will meander around the region. This will keep us on the active side of the forecast through the end of the weekend and into early next week.

Expect cloudy skies and rain showers to continue as we head into early next week on Monday. High temperature is remaining in the lower 70s by Monday afternoon. Will keep the cloud cover around, with a chance of scattered rain showers on Tuesday. High temperature still holding into the middle 70s by Tuesday afternoon.

Dry weather looks to move into the region as we head into the middle, and end of next week. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures warming into the upper 70s by Wednesday, and into the lower 80s for Thursday and Friday.

Ad

The dry weather continues into the first part of next weekend. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds as we head into Saturday. High temperatures running above average and we head into the low to mid 80s by Saturday afternoon.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT 7 DAY FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon and evening.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Rain showers likely. A few thunderstorms are possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A chance of rain showers.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies.