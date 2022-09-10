Some sunshine and and a few showers for Metro Detroit on Saturday

Clouds and a few showers are on tap for Metro Detroit for the beginning of the weekend

After a very nice end of the week with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, we’re going to keep some sunshine into the forecast as we head into the first part of the weekend on Saturday. But it will also come with a chance of a few rain showers as we watch a cold front head toward the region. High temperatures heading into the lower 80s by Saturday afternoon.

Expect an increase in clouds as we work into Saturday night overnight into early on Sunday morning. We will remain dry overnight. Overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s for just about everyone.

Working toward the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will see more cloud cover sticking around the region. We will also bring in the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. This is as a cold front works into the region. High temperatures remaining into the upper 70s thanks to the cloud cover and scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. We will need to keep an eye on the radar as we head into the afternoon as well, there are a few indications that we could see a few stronger thunderstorms, but as of right now no widespread severe weather is anticipated.

With that cold front rolling into the region, an area of low pressure will also move into the region, and slowly move off to the east as we head into early next week. It’s what we call a cut off low pressure center as it is “cut off” from the mean flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere, and it will meander around the region. This will keep us on the active side of the forecast through the end of the weekend and into early next week.

Expect cloudy skies and rain showers to continue as we head into early next week on Monday. High temperature is remaining in the lower 70s by Monday afternoon. Will keep the cloud cover around, with a chance of scattered rain showers on Tuesday. High temperature still holding into the middle 70s by Tuesday afternoon.

Dry weather looks to move into the region as we head into the middle, and end of next week. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures warming into the upper 70s by Wednesday, and into the lower 80s for Thursday and Friday.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT 7-DAY FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. A chance of a few showers in the afternoon and evening. Remaining warm.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon and evening.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Rain showers likely. A few thunderstorms are possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A chance of rain showers.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies