Here’s what to expect as cool, cloudy day starts work week in Metro Detroit

Tuesday high’s in low 70s; Wednesday highs in low 80s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

DETROIT – A couple of cool, cloudy days to start the work week, but then we get into a very stable weather pattern with partly cloudy skies and a pretty decent warm-up on the horizon.

Still hanging on to the chance for a few spotty showers overnight as a pesky upper-level low keeps us cool and unstable. Monday night’s low will be around 56 degrees.

Tuesday

Another cooler than normal day is on tap for Tuesday, with highs only reaching the low 70s; Until that upper-level low completely moves to our east, we need to keep a chance for a few instability showers in the afternoon. But certainly not widespread by any means. Many cities won’t see a drop.

Mid-week forecast

High pressure takes charge by midweek, setting the stage for partly cloudy skies and a nice long stretch of dry weather. By the weekend and into early next week, we could see temps soar into the mid to even upper 80s.

