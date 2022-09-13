Fall weather continues for Metro Detroit -- Here’s how long it will last

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Enjoy a pleasant night of sleeping with lows in the mid to upper 50s under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday

Plenty of sunshine warms us up about 5-6 degrees above normal with a high of 81.

A weak cold front comes through dry mid-week but does cool our high down to 77 degrees on Thursday. Then the warm-up begins.

Weekend

So far, this weekend looks amazing, with highs in the mid-80s; Looking at the long-range models, next Monday and Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 80s, maybe even higher.

Some models suggest 90 isn’t out of the question. But based on the time of year and our lessening amount of daylight hours, we need a few more days of model data to commit to anything above 87 degrees. Regardless it’s going to get hot around here.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.