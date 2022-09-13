Metro Detroit weather: Tracking showers and the sun’s return

DETROIT – Early morning showers are surrounding Metro Detroit with most of the moisture falling south and east of Detroit as we get going on this Tuesday. Skies are mostly cloudy with temperatures in the middle 50s as you head out and about this morning. A couple of nuisance showers may slow your roll as we keep in mind how badly the rain is needed. You can give our radar a quick look before you hit the road or pound the pavement on the 4 Warn Weather App. It will show you where the showers are and which direction they are headed. The rain will not be the big weather story of the day as this slow moving storm does exit our area today.

Sunrise is at 7:11 a.m.

We will hang on to shower chances a little longer on the extreme east side of Metro Detroit especially those of you in Southern Ontario today. The skies will take some time to clear out completely as we deal with some breaks in the clouds later this morning into the afternoon. The very back side of this storm will try to throw one more wave of showers at us this afternoon, but they will dry up across Northern Lower Michigan and we will see mainly clouds from that wave. Our high temps will beat yesterday but we will get stuck in the low to middle 70s at best as skies get back into the partly sunny range with lighter winds WSW to WNW 5-13mph.

Sunset is at 7:46 p.m.

We have a real treat coming at us in the middle of this week through the weekend which is the last week of Summer here in 2022. Fall officially arrives next Thursday so let us enjoy a little warm up. We will have morning temps in the middle to upper 50s early Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. We will be living in that same kind of air on Thursday and Friday with just a few more clouds around which will keep temperatures from really taking off which means highs on both of those days will stay near 80 degrees with a few neighborhoods heading into the lower 80s and dry.

The weekend is looking absolutely beautiful for the start of the North American International Auto Show in downtown Detroit. There are venues both inside and out, so the pressure is on once again. It looks fabulous on Saturday with warmer temps in the middle 80s and just a touch of added humidity. Sunday is a little bit of a question mark as one computer model shows a few rain and thunderstorms coming our way in the late afternoon on Sunday. There is not enough model agreement to lock into rain on Sunday and it is just far enough away to know that many things can change. Right now, let’s focus on a warm and dry Sunday with sun and clouds and mid 80s. We will keep you posted on any changes as we get closer.

There is a better shot for showers on Monday of next week according to more than one computer model. Highs still look to be in the neighborhood of 80 degrees with a chance for scattered showers.

