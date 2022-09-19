Rain moves back into Metro Detroit tonight and into next week

After plenty of sunshine, some clouds and warm temperatures through our Sunday, we do have some rain on the way as we head into the overnight hours tonight. An upper level disturbance will move through the region bringing that chance of showers and thunderstorms. The best chances for showers and thunderstorms will be after 10:00 PM-11:00 PM tonight and into the overnight hours. Overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s for everyone.

We will keep the wet weather around to start the week on Monday, but it will be short-lived. Expect decreasing clouds as we had throughout the day, with skies going mostly sunny by the time we get to the afternoon. The warm temperatures will be sticking around as well, high temperatures heading for the low to mid 80s by the time we get to Monday afternoon.

That same frontal boundary will stall out south of the region, before reversing course and moving back north into the region as we work into our Tuesday. We will keep a filtered sunshine in the forecast, but also hold onto the chance of some rain showers as we head into the afternoon and evening. High temperatures remaining in the lower 80s as we work through Tuesday.

Major changes come in the forecast as we head into the middle of the week. A strong cold front will usher in fall-like weather for all of Southeastern Michigan. Expect showers and a few thunderstorms as we work throughout our Wednesday. Temperatures remaining in the lower 80s before the cold front moves through the region.

We begin to dry things out as we head into our Thursday, and that’s when temperatures begin to drop. Fall “officially” begins at 9:03 PM on Thursday, and it will definitely feel like it. We will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds into the forecast with temperatures into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Expect breezy winds as the cold front continue to move to the East.

The first official day of fall as we head into the end of the week on Friday, will feel very much like fall. Will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds around into the forecast, with high temperatures only making it into the middle 60s by the time we get to the afternoon, with overnight lows dropping a little into the upper 40s heading into Saturday Morning.

The dry weather sticks around as we head into the first part of next weekend. A mixture of sunshine and clouds can be expected with temperatures remaining in the upper 60s by Saturday afternoon.

Heading into the end of next weekend, the models are not In good agreement about what we might see at this point, so we will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds into the forecast. High temperatures heading for the upper 60s to right around 70 degrees by Sunday afternoon.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT 7 DAY FORECAST:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers early, clearing skies with afternoon sunshine.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon and evening.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy winds anticipated

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy winds anticipated and much cooler temperatures.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies.