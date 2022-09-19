Storms, showers headed to Metro Detroit -- Here’s when you can expect them

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Showers and storms, big changes in humidity, and a significant temperature drop are all on tap this week thanks to a powerful system set to move through.

For the rest of this Monday, the skies are mainly clear and will remain pretty pleasant. Temperatures during the overnight drop into the middle to upper 50s.

Tuesday

After a dry start to the day Tuesday, clouds increase during the afternoon as showers and storms approach from the west. Now, these showers and storms should fizzle for the most part before they get here, but some high-resolution models hang on to them just long enough to give some of us some rain. All of this happening along a warm front that will be moving through, that looks to also spawn a few showers and storms here in southeast Michigan Tuesday evening.

Wednesday

Wednesday, we wake up milder and much more muggy. Highs will be in the middle 80s during the early afternoon, but with the humidity, it’s going to feel a couple of degrees warmer. As we work our way through the afternoon, we’re likely to see showers and storms develop and move in, some of which could be strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of southeast Michigan under a slight risk for severe weather, level 2 out of 5 on their scale. Damaging winds will be the biggest concern. These storms should exit by around sunset, and we then see some big changes move in.

Thursday

Following that system, a few light showers remain possible during the day Thursday, but these should be of little impact. The bigger story Thursday is the significant drop in temperatures and humidity. Ahead of the Wednesday storms, we see temperatures in the middle 80s with a more muggy airmass around, but by Thursday afternoon, temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s with much drier air moving in.

Weekend forecast

As we head into the weekend, we’re tracking more rain chances. Saturday, we have the chance for a few showers, then again late Sunday into Monday morning.

