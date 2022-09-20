Metro Detroit weather: Tracking our next chance for scattered rain, thunderstorms

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – We had to close a few windows early this Tuesday morning if you opened them as the cold front came through late yesterday.

Temperatures here in Metro Detroit are in the middle and upper 50s outside your home under mostly clear skies and a lighter wind NW 5-10 mph and with some of that patchy fog.

Fog is unavoidable for parts of our area following a little bit of rain and a dip in morning temps. It will warm nicely throughout the day today with sun and a shift in the wind.

Sunrise is at 7:19 a.m.

Most of Metro Detroit will see a beautiful blend of sunshine and clouds later this afternoon with a very comfortable feel in the air. High temperatures will head into the upper 70s, flirting with 80 degrees or warmer in many of our neighborhoods.

The winds shift NW to SW 5-12mph helping to warm us along with bringing in a little more humidity and cloud cover which will be more in play tomorrow.

A warm front is moving up from the south late Tuesday into Wednesday morning and it will be the spark for some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms either late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.

Sunset is at 7:34 p.m.

Wednesday

We need to be ready on Wednesday for a couple of rounds of potentially rough weather. The early morning rain and thunder won’t likely produce any severe storms which we will be watching closely.

The skies will clear after those morning showers and temps will heat up quickly with a decent spike in humidity too. The ingredients are there for a few severe storms in the early to middle afternoon Wednesday depending on the timing of a cold front.

This front will be the bigger and better spark for storm development in the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Eyes to the skies as the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario in a Marginal Risk for severe storms which is the weakest kind in the risk category.

Still, there’s a decent chance for a small handful of scattered severe storms Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m.

Thursday

Thursday will be a completely different day with a sharp drop in temps with a blustery afternoon. We won’t see anything warmer than the middle 60s under partly cloudy skies becoming only partly sunny and an isolated shower mainly in the Thumb.

Those winds are going to crank NW 10-20 gusting 20-30mph. Fall officially begins late Thursday with the Autumnal Equinox arriving at 9:04 p.m. It seems Mother Nature got the memo.

Friday

Friday will be a classic first full day of Fall with a cool start bringing morning temps into the middle 40s followed by sun and clouds and middle 60s as the cool breezes relax a bit.

This weekend

The weekend starts dry with highs getting back to 70 degrees on Saturday under partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Sunday could turn wet, but it looks like it will be later in the afternoon after highs hit the low to middle 70s.

Right now, expect showers to end the weekend lingering into Monday of next week.

