Powerful cold front moving through Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect as fall weather arrives

DETROIT – A powerful cold front moving through Metro Detroit Wednesday evening leaves behind the coldest air we’ve had in months. The storms from earlier today zapped any chances for more severe weather as the front pushes across southeast lower Michigan.

Thursday

Send the kids to the bus stop n a jacket because temps will only be in the low 50s. Breezy and cool throughout the day, with a chance of a few sprinkles off and on. Fall arrives at 9:04 p.m. Thursday night, we expect lows in the 40s. The last time we were in the 40s was nearly four months ago, on May 24.

Friday

Friday is our first full day of fall, and it will feel like it. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-60s. Our normal high Friday is 71.

Weekend forecast

Saturday looks slightly warmer, with a high of 69. But we are also tracking another chance for rain as we head into the weekend.

