Severe thunderstorm watch, some warnings issued in SE Michigan: What we’re tracking

DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of southeast Michigan until 1 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southeast Oakland, northeast Wayne, Macomb, and St. Clair counties until 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Exact Track 4D radar already shows a line of strong-to-severe storms moving toward our area. Thus far, all warnings that have been issued have highlighted the potential for 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

If you have outdoor plans, remember that the strongest wind gusts frequently occur out ahead of the storm before the rain arrives, so do not wait until the first drops to head indoors. Also remember that if you can see lightning or hear thunder…no matter how distant it is…that lightning is close enough to strike you.

The storms have torrential downpours, but their fast movement should mitigate most flood concerns. Obviously, clogged storm drains or other factors unique to a certain area could result in some isolated flooding, but I do not expect a widespread flood event.

The tornado threat is very low, but it is not zero…especially for areas south of I-94.

You can track the storms yourself (and receive warnings) on the 4Warn Weather App’s real-time radar. Naturally, we’ll keep you updated on Local 4, Local 4+, and ClickOnDetroit.com.

Track live radar below: