Here’s when to expect rain in Metro Detroit as fall approaches

DETROIT – Fall officially arrives at 9:04 p.m., Thursday, and it sure does feel like it.

Thursday will be one of the coldest nights we’ve seen in months, with lows around 42 degrees. You can’t rule out a few areas north of Detroit getting into the upper 30s.

Friday

On Friday, kids will need a sweatshirt at the bus stop with very chilly conditions in the morning. But we do warm up nicely with the help of some sunshine to round out the work week. Friday night football games look cool but dry.

Weekend forecast

The weekend looks to be unseasonably cool, with highs in the upper 60s. Slight chance of a spotty shower Saturday, but at this point the drier of the two days.

If you’re headed to the Michigan or Michigan State football games, there could be a sprinkle, but overall a decent day with temps in the upper 60s.

