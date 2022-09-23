Spotty showers possible this weekend -- Here’s when you can expect them

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – After a spectacular day to end the work week, things trend downhill as we head into the upcoming weekend, although it won’t be a total washout.

Clouds will increase overnight, with lows generally around 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius). Wind will diminish to calm air.

Friday evening’s sunset is at 7:29 p.m., and Saturday morning’s sunrise is at 7:23 a.m.

Saturday

Saturday will be a generally cloudy day, with some spotty showers possible. It appears that the morning offers our best chance to see a shower, although areas along and north of I-69 may see scattered shower activity continue into the afternoon. The bottom line is that the day will be more dry than wet, but that a few showers are possible. This is the day to try and get any yard work done this weekend, but still, keep an eye on the 4Warn Weather app’s real-time radar to stay ahead of the weather.

Highs Saturday should reach the mid-60s (18 degrees Celsius), with a south-southeast wind at 8 to 12 mph.

Scattered showers are possible Saturday night, with lows in the mid-50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Sunday

Sunday offers more numerous shower chances, and a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. While it won’t be an all-day rain, many more of us will receive measurable rain than on Saturday. Highs Sunday once again should hold in the mid-60s (18-19 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be a breezy day.

Next week forecast

The unsettled pattern continues into Tuesday, with breezy conditions and showers possible both Monday and Tuesday. Highs would average in the low-60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius) and perhaps even struggle to make it to 60 degrees on Tuesday.

However, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel! Starting Wednesday, we trend toward a sunny pattern, with dry conditions potentially extending all the way through next weekend into early the following week. Combine that with moderate temperatures, which means we have a spectacular stretch of Pure Michigan fall weather headed our way.

Hurricane Fiona

Hurricane Fiona, regardless of whether its structure is such that it technically isn’t called a hurricane, should slam into eastern Nova Scotia with potentially 100 mph wind and continue northward across Newfoundland, Labrador, and eastern Quebec. This will be the strongest storm to hit there in a long time and will cause considerable damage.

Florida Trouble

Tropical Depression 9 has formed off the northern coast of South America, and the computer models are suggesting an ominous outcome for this storm. After crossing Cuba, it will head northwest and then, at some point, curl northeastward. The exact timing of that turn is not certain. An earlier turn (as suggested by the European model) would bring it inland pretty close to Naples. However, other models suggest a delayed turn, which would first allow the storm to stay over water longer and strengthen more (perhaps Category 3 or stronger) before heading toward Sarasota. Regardless of the exact landfall (and we meteorologists NEVER get specific this far in advance), conditions will deteriorate quickly across the Florida peninsula Tuesday into Wednesday. If you have friends or relatives, I strongly urge you to tell them to start preparing for this storm, which looks to be highly impactful.

