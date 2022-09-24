Rain chances persist through weekend in Metro Detroit: What to expect

Rain showers continuing overnight and into Sunday

Wet weather pattern remains for the first part of next week

Drier, but remaining cool for the middle & end of next week

Tropical Storm Ian forecast to hit Florida as a major hurricane mid-next week

After plenty of cloud cover and scattered showers throughout the day, along with cool temperatures, much of the same can be expected as we head into Sunday night. Overnight low temperatures remaining in the 50s heading into Sunday morning.

As we head into the end of the weekend on Sunday, we’re going to watch a frontal boundary move into the region as we go through the end of the weekend and into early next week. This will bring chances of scattered rain showers into the forecast for just about everyone.

High temperatures remaining in the 60s for Sunday afternoon. With that frontal boundary moving into the region, expect breezy winds as we head throughout our Sunday as well, with gusts as high as 20 miles an hour.

With that frontal boundary continuing to move off to the east, we will keep the rain showers and breezy winds into the forecast as we head into the early portions of next week. Expect high temperatures to remain in the low 60s on Monday, and struggle to get into the upper 50s mark by the time we get to Tuesday.

High pressure will begin to move into the region as we work in the middle of next week, so we will bring a filtered sunshine into the forecast for Wednesday, but temperatures remaining cool, only into the upper 50s. Plenty of sunshine can be expected for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures warming into the mid 60s by Thursday, and heading into the upper 60s by the time we get to the end of the week on Friday.

For the first part of next weekend, we will bring a mixture of sunshine and clouds into the forecast. Temperatures remaining on the cool side into the upper 60s by the time we get to Saturday afternoon.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT SHORT-TERM FORECAST:

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies. A chance of rain showers. Low: 55. Winds: South 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. Continued cool. High: 67. Winds: W 5-15 MPH with gusts as high as 20 MPH.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. Low: 52. Winds: West 10-15 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. Breezy winds expected. High: 63. Winds: West 10-15 MPH with gusts as high as 20 MPH.

Tropical Storm Ian

Tropical Storm Ian is continuing to move off to the Northwest through the Central Caribbean. Forecasts continue to show rapid strengthening of Ian as we head through the end of the weekend and into early next week, remaining as a tropical storm through tonight, then strengthening into a Category 1 Hurricane by Sunday Evening. Ian is now forecast to make landfall in Western Cuba as a Major Hurricane (Category 3) with winds of 115 MPH late Monday and into Tuesday.

After the center of circulation of Ian moves back into the Gulf of Mexico, Ian is forecast to make landfall over West Central Florida as a Major Hurricane (Category 3) late Wednesday. Rapid intensification may continue to be possible after Ian moves into the Gulf of Mexico, so these wind speed forecasts could increase in later forecasts.