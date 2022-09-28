Cool breezy temperatures with more clouds than sun expected for Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – It’s been another cool, breezy day with more clouds than sun, but we’re making progress: most of us have had a dry day, with the only showers today being some lake effect activity grazing parts of the Thumb.

Skies will gradually clear overnight, with very chilly lows in the low-40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius) in urban areas and in the upper-30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) in rural spots. In fact, frost advisories and freeze warnings have been posted across central and northern lower Michigan, a true sign of the season. Wind will lighten up and blow from the north at 2 to 5 mph.

Wednesday evening’s sunset is at 7:20 p.m., and Thursday morning’s sunrise is at 7:28 a.m.

Thursday

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs rebounding into the low-60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius). North wind at around five mph.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low-to-mid-40s (5 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Friday

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the mid-60s (17 to 19 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the upper-40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

We’ll see some fringe clouds from ex-Hurricane Ian this weekend, but they should be most of the high, thin variety. So at this point, I’m going to call the weekend partly cloudy. Obviously, should Ian’s moisture come to a touch farther north than expected, then some of us (particularly the southeastern half of the area) may get into some mid-level cloud cover, which would diminish the sunshine much more than those high cirrus clouds. Highs this weekend will be pleasant in the mid-to-upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius) as long as we keep that sunshine.

