Filtered sunshine on tap for Metro Detroit this weekend

The dry weather is here to stay as we head into the weekend. Although we will see a little more cloud cover as we head to the weekend as well.

The big weather features heading into the weekend are an area of high pressure off to the north and west that will move into the region and the remnants of Hurricane Ian which will move into the Mid-Atlantic region throughout the weekend as well. Metro Detroit will be wedged between both these systems, so this will bring breezy winds.

As we work throughout our Saturday, we will see a mixture of sunshine and clouds. That cloud cover will be a lot of high-level cloud cover thanks to the remnants of Ian moving into the Mid-Atlantic region. High temperatures heading for the upper 60s with winds gusting as high as 25 MPH this afternoon.

We will keep some of that cloud cover in the forecast overnight tonight. It’ll be on the cool side of things as well. Expect overnight lows to drop into the lower 50s with a northeast wind gusting as high as 20 MPH.

We will keep a filtered sunshine in the forecast as we head into the end of the weekend on Sunday, high temperatures just a tad bit cooler thanks to that high-pressure center moved into the region. High temperature setting for the mid-60s, with breezy winds gusting as high as 25 MPH.

As that high-pressure center continues to move off to the east, we will keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast for the first part of next week. Expect mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday, high temperatures warming into the upper 60s by Tuesday and lower 70s by Wednesday.

Our next fall cold front will move into the region as we head into Thursday. Expect scattered rain showers and cloud cover for most of the day.

Dry weather moves in by the time we get to the end of the next week, but it’s going to be sharply colder. Expect a filtered sunshine for the end of the week on Friday, with high temperatures in the middle 50s by the time we get to Friday afternoon.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT 7-DAY FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Mix of sunshine and clouds, remaining dry, breezy winds anticipated.

SUNDAY: Mix of sunshine and clouds, remaining dry, breezy winds anticipated.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, the chance of rain showers.

FRIDAY: Mix of sunshine and clouds, breezy and colder.