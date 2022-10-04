Metro Detroit weather: Flirting with freezing before warming to 70 degrees

DETROIT – We have many suburbs flirting with freezing temperatures early this morning around Metro Detroit without any Frost Advisories. Good Tuesday morning! Obviously, we will see some patchy frost again this morning the farther away you are from Detroit. Areas within 20 to 30 miles of downtown will stay in the upper 30s to lower 40s under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. It almost goes without saying that in addition to patchy frost, we will see some patchy fog in the usual spots, just a forewarning for anyone traveling north or heading west on I-94 or I-96 west of I-275.

Sunrise is at 7:34 a.m.

It may be October and our daylight hours are trending down, but that sunshine will pay huge dividends today. Skies will go from partly cloudy to mostly sunny most of the day which means you’ll want to grab those sunglasses with your jacket before you head out. Our afternoon highs will land in the 70 degree range making an impressive 30 degree recovery from where we are starting as temps head just above average for the first time in a few days. The winds will be on the lighter side but still blowing cooler air in NW 5-10mph making for a day that’s not too warm, and not too cool, it’s just right. Where have I heard that story before?

Sunset is at 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday will keep the warming trend alive with more sunshine and a shifting wind. Morning temps will be milder in the low to middle 40s with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 70s. The winds may start from the WNW but will become WSW 5-10mph which doesn’t seem like much, but it will help us to gain a degree or three of afternoon warmth.

Thursday looks more complicated with our first decent chance for rain in a little while. We should start the day dry with partly sunny skies and temps near 70 degrees before a cold front comes into view. Look for scattered rain showers mainly in the afternoon and evening which means you will need that umbrella before you head out and about on Thursday. These showers may also come into play for the evening commute which is just a little nugget to remember along with that umbrella.

There is a chance for a few showers in the early morning hours on Friday here in Metro Detroit as the winds of change begin to blow. Cooler air will arrive in a pipeline from the northwest and our middle and upper 40s in the morning will only warm into the lower and middle 50s Friday afternoon. It appears to be a dry day with gusty winds NW 10-25mph and a dramatic change so enjoy the next few days around here.

The weekend looks promising with abundant sunshine and cool to mild conditions. We will likely not make it out of the 50s on Saturday with sunshine before we warm back into the lower 60s on Sunday.

