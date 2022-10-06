Tracking rain, falling temps in Metro Detroit: How cold will it get?

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Get ready for one of the coldest days we’ve seen in a long time here in Metro Detroit!

Friday

A cold front moving through overnight Thursday brings us a few showers and a big blast of cool air. Mostly cloudy to end the work week. A little rain possible up in the thumb, but the rest of the area stays dry. Breezy and unseasonably cool with highs in the low 50s. But most of the day we will spend in the upper 40s.

Winds out of the north northwest at 10-20 mph puts an added chill in the air. If you’re headed out to Friday night football you’ll want to take along a few extra layers and a warm blanket!

Friday night lows drop into the 30s and if winds calm enough, we might even get some frost.

Saturday

Cooler than normal, but overall a nice start to the weekend. Partly cloudy skies with temps in the upper 50s. But the day will start out very cool with temps in the 30s!

Sunday

Warmer with highs back to normal in the low to mid 60s. Dry conditions with partly cloudy skies make for a nice end to our fall weekend! Enjoy the colors now really starting to pop!

