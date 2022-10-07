Freeze warning issued for SE Michigan through Saturday morning: What it means

The first freeze warning of the season has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan.

The freeze warning covers the area through Saturday morning at 9 a.m., with temps expected to dip into the 30s, and even upper 20s in some areas.

A freeze warning is issued when significant, widespread freezing temperatures are expected. The alert is mostly for things like plants, crops and pipes.

A Freeze Warning is issued in the autumn until the end of the growing season (marked by the occurrence of first widespread freeze). The normal end of the growing season is mid to late October west of the Blue Ridge Mountains and early November east of the Blue Ridge.

However, during anomalously warm autumns, the growing season may be extended past the normal end of the growing season.

So, bring your plants in from outside, if you still like them.