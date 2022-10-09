Sunshine, warmer temperatures continue for Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

High pressure continues to control the forecast for the end of the weekend on Sunday, meaning we will see more sunshine. Temperatures running a few degrees warmer as we get into the afternoon. High temperatures making it into the middle 60s for most everyone, which is close to average for this time in October.

Late Sunday night, we will have a very weak cold front move through the region. I do think this will bring a little more cloud cover into the region late Sunday overnight towards sunrise on Monday Morning, but we will remain dry; no rain is expected. This cold front will be moving from the north down to the south, what we call a back-door cold front. These frontal boundaries normally do not have a lot of moisture to work with, so we are just expecting an increase in cloud cover.

High pressure builds back into the region for the first few days of next week, so expect more sunshine in the forecast behind the cold front. A southerly flow will begin to help us warm up as well, especially by the time we get to Tuesday. High temperatures remaining in the 60s on Monday, then warming into the 70s by the time we get to Tuesday.

Our next decent weather maker moves into the region by the time we get to Wednesday. That southerly flow will usher in more moisture for the region, so this means we finally get some much needed rain moving into the region.

The rainfall continues into Thursday, as well as the cold front passes through the region, and this front will be a little on the stronger side, so we are anticipating breezy winds starting on Wednesday and continuing into the end of the week as well.

By the time we get to Friday, we will see drastically colder temperatures move into the area behind the cold front, so expect us not to get out of 50s as we go through the day, and we are also going to keep clouds and some rain showers into the forecast with a colder northwesterly flow moving into the region.

For the first part of next weekend, the models are split on a system moving into the region. For right now, we will keep the forecast dry and keep our eyes on it. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temperatures remaining in the 80s.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT 7 DAY FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies, breezy winds anticipated. More clouds late.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. Breezy winds anticipated.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. Breezy winds anticipated.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers. Breezy winds anticipated.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies.