56º

Weather

Quick warm-up, then rain, wind, cooler temperatures mid-week in Metro Detroit

Tuesday highs low 70s, Wednesday upper 60s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

Tags: Detroit Weather, Weather Forecast, Michigan Weather, Weather Center, Forecast, Weather, Detroit, 4Warn Weather
The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – If you love this warm, sunny weather, you have one more day to get out and enjoy it before a significant change comes mid-week.

Monday night

Monday is cool, with mostly clear skies and a low of 47. It’s our last evening with a sunset at or before 7 p.m. Tuesday night, it’s back to 6:59 p.m. as the daylight hours continue to decrease until the winter solstice on Dec. 21.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm with highs in the low to mid-70s on Tuesday. Showers arrive sometime after 8 p.m. We could see some pretty decent downpours overnight. The winds will also pick up out of the SW at 10-20mph.

Wednesday

Wednesday is the wettest day of the week for sure. Lots of heavy downpours as a frontal boundary pushes through. Very windy as well, with gusts over 30-35mph. Highs top out in the upper 60s before the front ushers in cooler air for the day on Thursday.

Mid-week

Unsettled weather for the end of the week into the weekend. Details in the forecast tonight on Local 4.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning Meteorologist Kim Adams rejoined the 4Warn Weather Team in August 2022. You can watch her on the 4, 5, 6, 10 & 11 p.m. newscasts. You can also find her on your cell phone, tablet, computer (by downloading the 4Warn Weather app), Click on Detroit, and Local 4+.

twitter