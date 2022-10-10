Quick warm-up, then rain, wind, cooler temperatures mid-week in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – If you love this warm, sunny weather, you have one more day to get out and enjoy it before a significant change comes mid-week.

Monday night

Monday is cool, with mostly clear skies and a low of 47. It’s our last evening with a sunset at or before 7 p.m. Tuesday night, it’s back to 6:59 p.m. as the daylight hours continue to decrease until the winter solstice on Dec. 21.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm with highs in the low to mid-70s on Tuesday. Showers arrive sometime after 8 p.m. We could see some pretty decent downpours overnight. The winds will also pick up out of the SW at 10-20mph.

Wednesday

Wednesday is the wettest day of the week for sure. Lots of heavy downpours as a frontal boundary pushes through. Very windy as well, with gusts over 30-35mph. Highs top out in the upper 60s before the front ushers in cooler air for the day on Thursday.

Mid-week

Unsettled weather for the end of the week into the weekend. Details in the forecast tonight on Local 4.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.