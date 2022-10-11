Wind, rain on the way for Metro Detroit: What and when to expect

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Rain is moving into Metro Detroit Tuesday evening and continuing overnight. Most showers will come after 8 p.m. Lows stay mild in the upper 50s.

Wednesday

The winds of change blow through the area with gusts as high as 35-40 mph Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers and some breaks in the rain during the daytime. Heavier, more widespread rain for the evening and overnight hours; Before the cold front, highs will reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Thursday and Friday

Breezy and cool both days, with highs Thursday around 60, dropping off Friday with highs only in the low 50s; This is about 10 degrees cooler than normal. An upper-level low keeps our weather a bit unsettled through the start of the weekend. Mainly dry conditions, but I can’t rule out an isolated sprinkle or shower each day.

Weekend forecast

Never too soon to talk about the weekend, is it? Saturday looks cooler than normal, with a high of only 60 degrees. Lots of clouds, but also some breaks of the sun as well. Again, I can’t rule out a stray shower, but most of the day will be dry. Sunday looks sunnier but cool, with highs back into the upper 50s.

Much colder weather is ahead next week.

