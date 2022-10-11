Warming into the 70s before mid-week rain strikes Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning!

It is a trouble-free start to your Tuesday here in Metro Detroit. Skies are mostly clear with temperatures starting in the low and middle 40s. A few of those usual suburbs dip into the upper 30s with a little patchy fog. Those spots are certainly the exception and not the rule.

You will want that light jacket this morning, but you can also dress for a late summer kind of day today with the highest of our weekly highs on tap.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:41 a.m.

We encourage you all to get out there and soak up some of that Tuesday sunshine because it will fade by the late afternoon or evening, and then all but disappear for a few days with rain on the way.

The skies around Metro Detroit will stay mostly sunny all morning followed by partly cloudy skies through the early afternoon. Look for increasing high clouds to stream in later in the afternoon, but not before our highs settle in the low-to-middle 70s.

The warming winds will begin to increase SW at 5-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph at times -- which means if we had lasting sunshine, we would have a shot at 80 degrees. We will take what we can get, as the temperatures will take a downturn midweek.

Tonight’s sunset is at 6:58 p.m.

Rain starts Wednesday

Rain showers will be on the move into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario around or just after midnight into Wednesday morning. There will be rounds of rain and isolated thunder through the morning, making for a messy morning drive.

Morning temps will hover in the middle 50s. We will get some brief rain breaks with highs rebounding back to 65-70 degrees. More showers slide into Metro Detroit Wednesday afternoon, which may make that evening drive equally as rough. Be careful!

Some of the heaviest rain ahead, according to many computer models, will be working over Metro Detroit Wednesday night into early Thursday.

More rain Thursday

We could get a few rumbles of thunder in these more active Thursday morning showers.

We need this rain very badly, but we don’t need too much at one time, which could cause some minor flooding, but we will be on the lookout for that. The computer models estimate that we will get a quarter to a half-inch from Wednesday’s on-and-off showers, and then another half-inch or more of rain late Wednesday through about 3 a.m. Thursday.

Skies will only turn partly sunny Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will struggle in the middle and upper 50s.

Drying out, staying cool

Friday and Saturday will be dry, cool and a touch frugal when it comes to the sun.

Skies will be partly sunny Friday with upper 30s early and highs in the low and middle 50s.

Saturday will also be partly sunny with upper 30s to start and highs near 60 degrees.

Some spotty showers are possible on Sunday afternoon, although it is a bit too far out to worry about rain ruining your Sunday. Look for scattered afternoon rain and highs in the upper 50s.

