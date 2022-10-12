Metro Detroit weather: Touch-and-go showers with heavier rain chances

DETROIT – Scattered soaking showers are moving through Metro Detroit early this Wednesday morning while parts of the area closer to downtown Detroit are trending drier. Temperatures are falling through the lower 60s into the middle and upper 50s with scattered showers still possible for an hour or two before and after sunrise on this Hump Day. It will not be an all day soaker but you will want to grab or pack that umbrella before you head out and about. We have a very easy to use interactive radar on our 4 Warn Weather App which is a great use to see what you face exactly as you head out to take on the day.

Sunrise is at 7:43 a.m.

Do not expect too much in the way of sunshine today, but also don’t think that it’s going to be wet all day here in Metro Detroit. Wednesday afternoon highs will land in the neighborhood of 70 degrees even with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A couple of hit or miss showers cannot be ruled out but we are hitting a dry slot of this storm system during the late morning and early afternoon. The rain and isolated thundershower chances will increase after 3pm today which means there is a chance your evening drive will be slippery and slow. Watch out and remember you can always check that radar on our app as you leave work or head out into the heavier showers expected later. The best bet for the heavier rain will be between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. this evening.

Sunset is at 6:56 p.m.

We will likely get a round or two of additional showers late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with most of the heavier stuff moving out of here by 2-3 a.m. The roads will still be a bit wet and slick for that Thursday morning drive. Most of Thursday is dry with partly sunny skies and only a few scattered showers in the afternoon with morning lows in the middle 40s and afternoon highs in the middle 50s. The winds will be very consistent for the next three days basically blowing WSW 7-17 gusting 20-30mph today through Friday.

Friday also looks like a mostly dry day with better looking skies and a persistent breeze. Morning lows start in the middle to upper 30s with afternoon highs in the low to middle 50s and breezy at times WSW 7-15 gusting 20-25mph.

A weak disturbance rolls over Metro Detroit early Saturday with an isolated shower or two but that may be about the only threat for wet weather all weekend. Temperatures will hit the middle to upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday and that is it. Sunday looks like a partly cloudy day with a few more clouds moving in late.

Some light rain showers are possible later at night or overnight into Monday morning. Scattered, light rain showers linger on Monday, but they don’t appear to be too impressive with cooler temps in the lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies. It looks cooler with only upper 40s to low 50s in the middle of next week.

It’s time to get that 4 Warn Weather App and stay well ahead of any storms or wild swings in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android