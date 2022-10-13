Isolated showers winding down, chilly night ahead in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A few isolated showers north of Detroit are now starting to wind down this evening. Most areas are dry, with clouds thinning out as we head into the overnight hours. A chilly night ahead, with temps dropping to 38 in the city and slightly cooler in the suburbs.

Friday

Plenty of clouds, but also some sunshine at times on Friday. Breezy and cool with highs only the in the mid-50s. This time of year, we should be closer to 63 degrees. Temperatures should be dry for Friday night football games, but showers will arrive sometime after 11 p.m.

Weekend forecast

Saturday looks cooler than normal, with a high of only 57 degrees. A few showers early in the morning should be dry after 9 a.m. It will be quite chilly in the morning if you’re tailgating at U of M. At MSU, skies will be partly cloudy with breezy conditions through kick-off at 4 p.m. Once the sun sets at 6:51 p.m., it will get cold fast. So bundle up in your green & white gear.

Sunday looks sunnier but cool, with highs back into the upper 50s. Much colder weather is ahead next week. If you haven’t blown out your sprinklers, you might want to get it done this weekend. Frost is a possibility early next week.

