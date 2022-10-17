Cool, breezy weather with snow approaching in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Roller coaster week ahead for weather, so buckle up!

Showers taper off Monday night, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday

Unsettled, cool, breezy weather continues through Thursday. We will have rain periods and maybe a few snowflakes mixed in on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday & Thursday

Cooler-than-normal temperatures continue with a chance of rain, maybe mixed with a few snowflakes on Wednesday. Highs in the mid-40s. Then Thursday’s chance of rain, mainly north of Detroit, continued cool and breezy with highs in the low 50s.

A dramatic change is starting Friday, with temps climbing into the 60s. Then a sunny, dry weekend ahead, and we could even reach the 70s by Sunday and Monday.

