Tracking cold front with rain, snow mix in Metro Detroit- Here’s what to expect

Wednesday highs in the upper 40s, Thursday highs in low 50s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

DETROIT – After one more day of these damp, cold, windy conditions, a nice warm-up begins for Metro Detroit.

Tuesday night

Rain andSnow mix continues overnight with lows in the upper 30s. Factor in a WNW wind of around 15mph, and wind chills will be in the low 30s.

Wednesday

It looks like we do it all over again, with a rain and snow mix possible in the morning, followed by chance for rain in the afternoon. Not an all-day washout, but spotty showers and breezy and chilly conditions will continue throughout the day—highs in the mid-40s.

Thursday

Finally, we start to dry out, but we will keep plenty of clouds around and cooler than normal temps. Highs reach the low 50s. Still a bit breezy at times, but not as windy as earlier in the week.

A dramatic change is starting Friday, with temps climbing into the 60s.

Then a sunny, dry weekend ahead, and we could even reach the 70s by Sunday and Monday.

