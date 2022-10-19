Rain moving out soon, warm up on the way for Metro Detroit: What to expect

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Showers lingering a bit up in the Port Huron area this evening, otherwise drying out across Metro Detroit. Lows Wednesday in the mid 30s.

Thursday

Slightly better day than the weather we’ve had all week. Still can’t rule of a few midday rain showers. But once those are gone, we get set up for a nice long stretch of beautiful, warm fall weather. Highs Thursday reach the upper 40s to right around 50 degrees.

That’s a solid 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Friday

Now we start getting to the good stuff! A return to sunshine mixed with a few clouds, dry & warmer to round out the work week. Highs Friday reach the low 60s, a few degrees above our normal high of 59.

Weekend Forecast

One of the best weekends we’ve seen in weeks! Sunshine, not as windy, and highs around 70 Saturday and 72 for Sunday. Next chance for rain returns Monday night into Tuesday.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.