Rain, snow transitioning into sunshine, warm temperatures in Metro Detroit: Here’s what to expect

Friday highs in upper 60s, Saturday highs in lower 70s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

DETROIT – Am I the only one that feels like we just experienced all four seasons in one week?

Thursday night

A wintry afternoon turns into a cool fall night. We had a little late-day sunshine, and now the skies will continue to clear overnight. Lows in the city will be 35, a little cooler in the suburbs.

Friday

A spring-like end to the work week for Friday. A return to sunshine mixed with a few clouds & dry. Highs Friday reach the mid-60s, a few degrees above our normal high of 59.

Weekend forecast

After winter, fall, and spring-like weather during the week, the weekend feels almost like summer. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will top out in the low 70s. Lots of sunshine and dry all weekend. But because it is technically still fall, it does get chilly at night, with lows in the upper 40s.

A little rain returns early next week.

