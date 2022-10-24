Rain, falling temperatures possible this week in Metro Detroit -- here’s when you can expect them

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – What a weekend it was!

We don’t get many days like that in late October, let alone a run of five in a row (Friday through Tuesday), so this is extraordinary. I took advantage of the gorgeous weather and got some outdoor chores done, then pulled up a chair on my patio Sunday afternoon, turned the flat screen TV in my family room so it faced the patio, and then sanded a beautiful Petoskey stone while watching the Detroit Lions game.

While we bask in the glory of another beauty Monday, you know that the sword of Damocles hangs over us this time of year: change isn’t too far away. But you have a bit more time to enjoy the good stuff.

Monday night

Monday night will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with lows in the low-50s (11 degrees Celsius). South-southeast winds will blow at 4 to 8 mph. This evening’s sunset is at 6:38 p.m., and Tuesday morning’s sunrise is at 7:58 a.m.

Tuesday

We’ll probably still have mostly cloudy skies at dawn Tuesday, but I think we’ll break back out to partly cloudy skies during the morning into the early afternoon before clouds increase once again. Highs should be around 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) but cooler where south-southeast winds at 8 to 12 mph come off the water and a tad warmer inland away from the lakes.

We should remain dry until after dinner, but rain chances then increase throughout Tuesday night. Lows in the upper-50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday

Breezy with showers likely on Wednesday, with temperatures falling into the low-50s (11 degrees Celsius) by late afternoon. So it’ll be cooler when you come home from work than when you left in the morning (I’m referring to 9-to-5 workers, obviously).

Any lingering showers early Wednesday evening should move out pretty quickly, with skies becoming partly cloudy overnight. Much cooler lows in the upper-30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Thursday

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the mid-50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius). Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Partly cloudy Friday through Sunday, with highs in the upper-50s to near 60 degrees (14 to 16 degrees Celsius).

The computer models advertise a close call for the Trick or Treaters on Monday. The (American) GFS models suggest scattered showers throughout the day, not a continuous type of rain, but random light showers around the area. Meanwhile, the (European) ECMWF model suggests a dry daytime, with scattered shower chances increasing during the evening, meaning that we may be able to eke out a dry first hour or two for the kids. Regardless of which model verifies, it appears that temperatures Monday evening should be in the low-to-mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius), which we’ll gladly take. Again, this is a very close call.

Stay tuned, and we’ll keep you updated. And remember that Local 4 is your official Halloween station and website. Nobody does Halloween better than us.

