Metro Detroit weather: 70s one more time before the rain

DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning! We are in for one more nice one before the remnants of a hurricane arrive late, late tonight. Temperatures are universal across Metro Detroit in the lower to middle 50s as you head outside into dry conditions. Some mid and high-level clouds have been coming and going overnight with a little break in those clouds expected for a few hours after sunrise. We do have rain on the way but there is no need for the umbrella for most of this Tuesday, the last of this warm and mild stretch.

Sunrise is at 7:58 a.m.

Get out there and enjoy the good stuff today with a little bit of mid-morning sun helping to warm us quickly as we may see 70 degrees by lunchtime. There will be a few waves of clouds moving back into Metro Detroit through the mid and late afternoon which will slow down our warming as we settle for the lower 70s in another nice breeze SSE 5-15 gusting 15-20mph from time to time. The increase in clouds late in the day is the true mark of some changing weather on the way. That change is a storm that was once a menacing Pacific Hurricane named Roslyn. That wet weather will hold off until well after sunset.

Sunset is at 6:36 p.m.

A pretty decent wall of water will move into Metro Detroit from the southwest mainly around midnight into the early morning hours of Wednesday. These showers could be heavy at times making for one messy morning drive. The showers will become a little more scattered after the morning rush but, we should see a couple of waves of wet weather in the late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will hover around 60 degrees when dry and in the middle and upper 50s while we under those showers. We may not get much in the way of sunshine even as the showers begin to taper by the late afternoon. We are in a major rain deficit for the month and the year as we hope to get at least a half an inch of rain through this midweek event. As long as it’s not too much, too fast, we’ll take as much as we can get.

Thursday will be dry and much brighter with more normal temperatures in play for late October. We should expect middle to upper 30s as we get going early before highs settle in the middle 50s under a nice mix of sun and clouds. More and more clouds roll in late and into Friday which sets us up for only a partly sunny day this coming Friday with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

The weekend ahead looks mostly dry, especially for the big rivalry game in Ann Arbor this Saturday night as MSU travels to the U of M. We have a nice and sunny day with highs in the 50s to lower 60s falling gently back into the 50s during that game which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Sunday will see more clouds and right now we should stay dry according to our computer model data. Unfortunately, the rain may be holding off until Monday which is Halloween and that’s the last thing we want. Right now, model data is pointing to showers and 60 degrees, but we will bring you updates all week because it’s too far away to worry about just yet. It’s time to get that 4 Warn Weather App and stay well ahead of any storms or wild swings in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

